Well, kind of. Since it measures from the middle of the unit (where the down arrow is), you can’t get it flush with the wall. Hence you have to add a couple of inches onto your measurement.

For instance, it measured the width of one room at 9.213 feet, which is 110.5 inches. But a check of our trusty old-fashioned tape measure – which you can get right up to the wall by pulling out more tape than you need – tells us it actually measured 112.5 inches.

The only way around this is to measure it from the doorway with the door open, so you can start measuring from exactly where the wall starts. But this isn’t always convenient.

It also measures in feet by default, and there’s no obvious way – that we could see at least – of changing to metres or inches. So, contrary to the manufacturer’s claims, it does involve some calculations.

When it gets things right, its measurements are pretty spot-on. But moreover, it's convenient. Measuring the height of a 10-foot ceiling was far easier just shooting it with a laser than clambering up a stepladder trying to keep a tape measure straight.

The screen presents the information well, but it’s not readable from all angles, so you’ll have to get down on your hands and knees to read it in situ.

The app is a bit hit and miss, too. You can supposedly send your measurements to it from the Cubit via Bluetooth, but we couldn’t figure out how. The ability to place virtual pictures and boxes on your actual walls and floors is pretty neat, but you’ll need decent lighting to prevent the results looking over-exposed - if at all.