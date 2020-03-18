Breathe easy: 10 of the best air purifiers to beat particles, pollen and pollutants

Smelly as your feet might be after a long day of social distancing, the stench of your cotton socks isn’t the worst thing filling the air in your dwelling. Not even close.

See, fresh as it might seem, much of the air we breathe at home is actually packed with particles, allergens and all sorts of spores. Whether pets, printers or petrol-powered lawnmowers, all manner of household items release these nasties. At best, they can cause unpleasant odours; at worst allergies, asthma attacks and all kinds of complications.

Feeling sneezy or queasy at the thought of what you’re inhaling? From compact models for personal purification to bigger kit that’s fit for your living room, each of these air purifiers will help to filter and remove any dust, bacteria and bad stuff that might be floating about your abode.

Add one to your pad and, after just a few minutes of filtering, you can breathe a cleaner sigh of relief.