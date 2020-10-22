Beats doesn't really do bargains. So dropping a pair of pocket – and wallet – friendly fifty quid wireless earphones feels completely out of character. And yet here we are, and here are the Flex – we live in unprecedented times.

During the early days of its Beats by Dre Monster-made devices, price tags remained stubbornly premium despite some questionable reviews, and let’s be honest, the brand was living off its famous co-founder’s name.

If there’s one thing you expected to remain intact when Apple bought Beats in 2014 (yes, that long ago) it was the asking price of its products, but actually that’s not how it’s played out. If anything the brand has become more competitive, with a newly refined sound, cultivated in Cupertino. We're well into the next episode.

The Flex are based on the Beats X, which cost £130 when they were released three years ago, featuring an early iteration of Apple’s W1 chip. The W1 is still here, but battery life sees a leap from eight to 12 hours, and that’s just one of the many upgrades found on the Flex for a massive £70 saving on its (kind of) predecessors.