Heaven knows the headphone market is oversaturated.

Whether in-ear, on-ear or over, no matter whether you want to spend £30 or £1000, no matter if you want wireless functionality, noise-cancellation or a Tempura memory-foam earcup, you’re spoiled for choice. And don’t get us started on your colour options…

Which means it can be tricky to stand out from the ever-growing crowd. Some companies try to differentiate themselves with garish aesthetics, some try it with customisable colour schemes, some employ no-credibility hip-hop artists or journeyman footballers in an attempt to make themselves seen.

Others go about things the right way. Take Audio-Technica, for example. It was a force in the headphones market before the current land-grab got under way, and it has very calmly stuck to what it’s good at. The ATH-M50xBT are a case in point.

Taking the enviable performance/price ratio of its acclaimed ATH-M50x wired headphones and bringing wireless connectivity without letting the price go through the roof is a sensible course of action.

Resisting the temptation to make them bright orange in the process is to be admired too. But maintaining the renowned sound quality of wired headphones having removed the wires… that can be a fair bit trickier.