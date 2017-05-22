On a motorway or A-road the SQ7 is smoother than a greased-up Tour de France rider. You can glide effortlessly from point-to-point, with the speed at which you’re travelling barely registering through the wheel or cabin.

In fact, that could get a bit dangerous, so I’d recommend ticking the box for the head-up display option. At £1350 it’s might pricey, but it puts the speedo right in your eye line, reducing the risk of losing your license for travelling twice as fast as you think you are. Whatever speed you’re travelling, the ride is never less than entirely comfortable for driver and passengers alike, although the 6th and 7th seats, available as another optional extra, are more basic and best used by small people and for shorter journeys.

But, while big and designed first and foremost to deliver speedy luxury, the SQ7 isn’t completely incapable of delivering a dose of excitement to the enthusiastic driver. Find a windy country lane and engage the Dynamic mode and you’ll find the car responsive and eager, even rewarding you with the sort of deep, loud, aggressive growl that will make you grin from ear to ear and that will force many to assume you’re driving a car with a huge petrol engine, rather than one of those “boring, tractor-like diesels”.

If you’ve also ticked the £5700 box for the dynamic sports pack (and I hope you have) you’ll find that the sport mode has not only lowered and tightened the suspension, as it does on a standard Q7, but also introduced active stabilisation of the suspension, helping to keep the considerable mass as flat as possible as you attack your favourite hairpin on the way home from delivering the kids to school.

Clearly, if it’s driver engagement and excitement that you’re after you should be looking at cars far sportier and less tall (Audi’s own RS6 is a good deal more thrilling without being significantly less practical), but for something this size the SQ7 is hugely impressive.