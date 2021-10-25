If you go from AirPods 1 or AirPods 2 to these headphones, you’ll notice a definite step up. They are worth the upgrade from earlier generations, no question. Like AirPods Pro, they feature technology Apple calls Adaptive EQ. This is essentially a marketing term for tech that means the sound adapts to the shape of your ear. AirPods Pro and Max have mics specifically to aid this sound enhancement and that’s also employed here. Where the AirPods 3 fall down compared to the AirPods Pro is, obviously, in terms of active noise cancellation (ANC).

As we type this, we can hear every keypress and children elsewhere in the house despite the music being loud. With AirPods Pro in noise cancellation mode, we can still hear some of the typing but not the children elsewhere in the house. Voice quality is top-notch and is only problematic when it’s windy. Apple says these Airpods feature AAC-ELD for higher voice quality and they’re certainly a step on from AirPods 2 for sure. Again beamforming microphones are used and there’s hands-free Siri support; you can get Siri to read notifications and text messages to you should you wish.

New with these AirPods is a skin-detect sensor – other models had an optical sensor – that means they don’t keep playing music when they’re in your pocket; we’ve always found this a problem when taking older AirPods out of the ear but we haven’t yet found it an issue here.

Like AirPods Pro they support Spatial Audio with head tracking, meaning they support Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and movies, but there isn’t a huge amount of that content available. They also don’t support Apple Music Lossless, just like other AirPods even including the super high-end AirPods Max. We are still early in the curve for higher quality audio, so we suspect this will be a key selling point of the next generation of AirPods to appear.