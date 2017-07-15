The app also gives you an option to make animated loops. Hold the shutter rather than tapping it to fashion a terrifying GIF animation of yourself. Surprisingly, the cut-out bits still work well with animated fare, even when simulating a zoom effect and yelling “EXTREME CLOSE UP!” in a semi-ironic nod to Wayne’s World. (Reference immediately lost on anyone under 30.)

Happily, all these little slices of genius can be saved in the app, so you can go back and edit your favourites. This also means your creations are ready and waiting for re-use in Messages, or in Sticky AI itself, when you want to share them to WhatsApp, Snapchat, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Line, or possibly all of them in a flurry of social media madness.

Sticky AI is available for iOS, and is due out on Android later this month