Given the way in which you these tie snakes in knots to reach their fruity goals, SNIKS initially feels a lot like Snakebird. However, in being viewed from above – removing gravity as an opponent – it comes across closer to those car park games based on Rush Hour.

Because your snakes have two heads, they can move back and forth. This allows you to gradually ‘sculpt’ a solution, arranging and rearranging snakes until they get their prize. Pretty soon, you clock that although snake heads painfully bash when you try to place two on the same tile, a head can overlap another snake’s body. This mixes the snakes’ colours, enabling you to guzzle fruits that would otherwise remain unconsumed.

It’s simple stuff to understand, then, and SNIKS eases you in gently. There’s little scope for frustration – no timers; no scores. The game even regularly unlocks a slew of levels, so you won’t get stuck.