In a final blaze of smart differentiation, Slydris 2 adds hazards and bonuses. The former comprise immovable blocks; the only way to destroy one is to clear the line it’s in. Bonuses take three forms. A tall, spindly I when cleared obliterates three lines at once; a shatter block shatters shapes it lands on – and everything above and below it when cleared; and then there are colour breakers.

The last of those adds a hint of masochism. Clear a row using blocks of a single colour (the game only features two) and the next set of shapes to fall will include the aforementioned colour breaker – a square that when cleared shatters every other shape of that colour. But when you’re deep in a round, with messy stacks of shapes, anxiously peering at a game-ending warning, it’s all you can do to complete another line, let alone partake in a bout of colour matching.

In short, then, grab this one, unless you hate the genre, games, or life itself.

Slydris 2 is available for iOS. An Android version will be released in early 2019. Additionally, the entire Radiangames back catalogue for iOS is free at the time of writing.