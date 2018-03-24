.projekt wants you to look at things in a new way. This puzzler is based around shadows, and takes place on a five-by-five isometric grid on which you build a blocky structure. Its silhouette from two angles is projected on to walls, the aim being to match grey patterns plastered across them.

It comes across like minimalist Lego combined with Shadowmatic. And as you flip your creation around in 90-degree increments, figuring out the twisty-turny shape that will meet your goal, .projekt slowly worms its way into your brain.

That said, although an engaging, contemplative, lean-back experience (especially on a tablet), .projekt is no pushover. That this game has teeth becomes clear after you’ve barrelled through a small number of introductory puzzles, designed to help you get to grips with the basics. The game then says to prepare yourself for a real challenge: cube targets.