Being a happily married cartoonish blob is catnip to evil dudes in the world of videogames. No sooner have slime-moulds Hoggy and Hogatha decided to have a day out with their family than their kids are whisked away by the nefarious Moon Men.

Quite what the Moon Men have against cartoon slimes, I’m not sure. And that’s mostly because if there is a story buried within Hoggy 2, it’s not the main thing you tend to remember when this platform puzzler’s been busy smashing your brains out with a brick.

Given its jolly veneer and early levels, there’s no indication at first as to what you’re letting yourself in for. You spend a few levels getting to grips with one of the blobby parents, exploring a maze-like world filled with jars.

It all seems so easy.