Smartphones have given us immediate access to more information than any human could hope to take in during several lifetimes. Fortunately for humans, they’re not that bothered, because smartphones have also obliterated attention spans through distracting us with notifications and the lure of social media. Bear Focus Timer wants to change all that by training you to put your phone out of reach.

The app is based around the scheduling aspect of the Pomodoro Technique. In short, it breaks down your day into periods of work sprints (25 minutes each, by default). When the timer’s running, the idea is you should properly focus and not be distracted.

At the end of each work session, you get a short break for faffing. After a user-defined number of work/break cycles, you get a longer rest period, where you can brag to anyone within earshot that you’ve actually done 100 minutes of solid work over the past two hours. Go you.