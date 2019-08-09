If someone asks us what Kindle they should buy, we’re almost certainly going to tell them to buy a Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon’s most popular e-reader nails that goldilocks combination of price, design and features, and the most recent model can withstand a dunk in the swimming pool too.

All we’d advise is that that person doesn’t go near the Kindle Oasis post-purchase. Because while it might (rightly) be considered outrageously expensive for something you use exclusively for reading books, the premium design and physical page-turning buttons make it a marked step up.

Since the last iteration in 2017, the Paperwhite has played catchup on some of the Oasis’ best features, namely waterproofing and Bluetooth functionality for audiobooks. But Amazon hasn’t radically reinvented its priciest Kindle for 2019. It only really has one new feature, a colour adjustable front light that can turn the display from cool to warm, making the transition from day to nighttime reading more comfortable.

It might not sound like much, but the yellowish hue makes pages on the new Kindle Oasis resemble paper more than ever, and surely the ultimate goal of any e-reader is to replicate the feeling of reading a book.