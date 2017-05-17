£50 won't stretch very far if you've got your eyes set on the latest hardware. It's only one twelfth of an iPad Pro, or one sixteenth of a Galaxy S8.
It will, however, buy you an entire tablet.
Amazon's Fire Tablet was a bit of a bargain when it launched last year, and now there's a new version - which is somehow even better. Not least because the price has stayed the same.
Hardware tweaks, software upgrades, and the arrival of a certain AI assistant make it look like a seriously tempting slate, especially as it's also got a kid-friendly version launching alongside it.
After spending the morning with a pre-release model to get some first impressions, here's what I think.
Amazon Fire Tablet (2017) design & build
The 2017 Fire Tablet doesn't look all that different from last year's version, with the same minimal plastic shell adding a splash of colour to the pocket-sized 'pad. That 7in screen fills the front (with respectably skinny bezels considering the price), there are power and volume buttons around the sides, and that's about it.
Amazon has managed to slim down the design, though, shaving off a few milimeters and losing a few grams of weight in the process. That's pretty impressive, seeing how the underlying hardware hasn't changed all that much.
You get the same quad-core CPU running the show, and you still get the choice of 8GB or 16GB of storage, but now the Wi-Fi module has been upgraded with a dual-band chip for interruption-free streaming. There's even room for a microSD card slot at the side, so you don't have to worry about running out of space once you indulge your Prime Video addiction.
It's battery life that sees the biggest change, gaining a whole extra hour of mixed usage between top-ups. Amazon says you'll hit 8 hours now, which should help you get through the whole day before needing to find a mains socket. The Fire still charges over microUSB - there's no reversible USB-C here quite yet, but that's understandable given the price.
The original 7in Fire tablet was the base for Amazon's Kids Edition tab, a case-covered slate with a software suite designed specifically for your children. Pop a password in, fire up the kid-friendly apps, games or video, and relax knowing that little Timmy isn't looking up anything dodgy on the internet.
It's no surprise, then, that a new Kids Edition slate has arrived alongside the new Fire. It uses the larger 16GB model as a base, and now comes in three colours instead of two: blue, pink and yellow.
You still get the amazing two year, no-fuss guarantee, that'll see Amazon replacing your tablet if your kids somehow manage to break it, and a year's subscription to the Kids Unlimited service for streaming all the Peppa Pig your kids can handle.
Amazon Fire Tablet (2017) screen & sound
The 7in Fire keeps the same 1024x600 resolution as its predecessor. This doesn't sound like a lot, especially in the days of quad HD smartphones, but then we're talking about something that costs less than £50 - and Amazon has improved things for 2017. The IPS panel has improved contrast and more vibrant colours than last year, so photos and videos should look that little bit better.
WIthout having both models side-by-side, I can't be sure how much of an improvement has actually been made, and while you can see the panel's individual pixels without reaching for a magnifying glass, I wasn't too disappointed either. It's a lot better than the kind of screen you used to get on cheapo tablets, and you won't notice once you're engrossed in the latest Amazon Originals series.
Any photos you take with the 2MP rear camera will be right at home on the tablet's display - I can't comment on image quality yet, but I'm not expecting to be blown away once you upload your shots to a higher resolution screen.
The speaker hasn't changed this year, meaning you get the same mono sound as before. It's fine for the basics, but if you want a properly immersive box set binge, you'll want to plug in a pair of headphones. Good thing the 3.5mm audio port makes a return, then.
The 7in Fire gets a bigger brother this year, with an 8in model joining the line-up. It's basically identical in terms of look and feel, except for the bigger screen.
Amazon has given the underlying hardware a bit of a boost, though. The IPS panel bumps up to 1280x800 resolution, the built-in storage starts at 16GB (with a 32GB option) and the battery is good for up to twelve hours of mixed use.
It's launching in the same suave selection of colours, with prices starting for £79.99. That's still a really good price, if not quite at the same bargain-tastic levels of the 7in model.
Amazon Fire Tablet (2017) software & features
Beyond the hardware changes, Amazon has also used this new Fire tablet to finally bring Alexa across the pond. The AI assistant has been baked into US Fire tablets for a while now, but now us Brits get to bring her along too.
She's not always listening, like on an Echo or Echo Dot, but a short press and hold on the Home button will wake Alexa up. From there, you can ask her just about everything you would before, only now you get onscreen cards that dish out even more helpful info. Ask it for the football scores and you'll get a score card, with goal breakdowns by half. Check in on the weather and you'll get a seven day forecast to scroll through.
Handy features like news and sport flash briefings return, but now include playback controls, so you can pause and carry on where you left off later. Smart home features work, of course, only they're portable, instead of being tied into one of Amazon's speakers.
All your enabled Alexa skills will work automatically through the tablet, and developers are constantly adding cards to their skills so you get better, more helpful results.
Otherwise, the Fire Tablet has the same FireOS we've seen before, with plenty of shortcuts to Amazon's web pages, streaming services and apps. There's no Google Play Store, and the UI can take a little bit of getting used to if you've only ever tried stock Android tablets, but Amazon's selection of apps is constantly growing, and there's a huge amount of multimedia content to dig through too.
Amazon Fire Tablet (2017) Initial verdict
There's simply nothing else out there that compares to the £50 fire tablet - it's simply that cheap. The fact Amazon has managed to improve the hardware, slim it down and squeeze an extra hour of battery life out of it, but keep the price the same, is incredible.
Even after just a short session with one, I can tell it's shaping up to be even more of a bargain than it's predecessor. I'll need to put both side-by-side to see how image quality has improved, and battery life in real-world use is still a mystery, but if Amazon's estimates are on point, it's going to be tough to top this for sheer value.
A full review won't be ready until a bit closer to launch, but if cost is your biggest concern when it comes to choosing a tablet, you probably won't need to wait for our verdict.