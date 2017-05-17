Beyond the hardware changes, Amazon has also used this new Fire tablet to finally bring Alexa across the pond. The AI assistant has been baked into US Fire tablets for a while now, but now us Brits get to bring her along too.

She's not always listening, like on an Echo or Echo Dot, but a short press and hold on the Home button will wake Alexa up. From there, you can ask her just about everything you would before, only now you get onscreen cards that dish out even more helpful info. Ask it for the football scores and you'll get a score card, with goal breakdowns by half. Check in on the weather and you'll get a seven day forecast to scroll through.

Handy features like news and sport flash briefings return, but now include playback controls, so you can pause and carry on where you left off later. Smart home features work, of course, only they're portable, instead of being tied into one of Amazon's speakers.

All your enabled Alexa skills will work automatically through the tablet, and developers are constantly adding cards to their skills so you get better, more helpful results.

Otherwise, the Fire Tablet has the same FireOS we've seen before, with plenty of shortcuts to Amazon's web pages, streaming services and apps. There's no Google Play Store, and the UI can take a little bit of getting used to if you've only ever tried stock Android tablets, but Amazon's selection of apps is constantly growing, and there's a huge amount of multimedia content to dig through too.