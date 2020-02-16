Weight has been the focus of the Swift 5 series since 2017. In that year Acer switched from making it lower-cost alternative to the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro, to aiming for the "lightest in class" award.

The 2020 Acer Swift 5 is extremely light at 998g. To shave off the extra 300-350g most slim and light 13-inch laptops carry, Acer uses slightly unusual metal alloys.

Aluminium is the top pick for laptops like this. It looks good, feels good and is strong. The Acer Swift 5 uses magnesium-aluminium and magnesium-lithium alloys instead, in a pleasant dark blue.

These are light and strong, but they don't have the same immediately metallic feel as the aluminium alloys used in MacBooks. A lot of people might mistake the Swift 5 for a plastic laptop. But actually run your finger across the lid or keyboard surround and you'll realise this is something else. Something much nicer.

It's mostly stiff too. Pick the Acer Swift 5 up by a corner and it doesn't bend like a laptop made too thin, or using cheap plastics. There's little flex to the keyboard too, which is where you notice slightly dodgy build quality the most.

Any issues with the Swift 5's construction are largely about perception. A laptop this light might not seem sturdy initially. You might miss the cool feel of aluminium too if you are upgrading from an older aluminium laptop. But this thing is not just well-made, it's better than some of the Acers in this class of the last couple of years. The company went through a phase of making slightly too flex-y keyboards.

The real-world practicality of the Swift 5 is also off the charts. Its footprint is small, the low weight is brilliant for portability and the connections cover all the basics.

You get a USB-C 3.1 port for new peripherals, a full-size USB 3.0 and a slower USB 2.0 for your mouse. The Swift 5 also has a full-size HDMI, to plug in a monitor or TV with zero fuss.

It's even pretty slim at 14.95mm. At this kind of price - not cheap but not eye-wateringly expensive - you often have to choose between very low weight or extreme thin-ness. You get both here.