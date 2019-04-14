Acer’s ConceptD collection is aimed firmly at creators – the sort of people who claim to have legitimate need for a stylus – and comprises desktops, laptops, monitors and even a Windows Mixed Reality headset.

The kit comes courtesy of a collaboration with iF Design, so as well as promising powerful performance it aims to impress in the style stakes too. So can its range topping “creator laptop”, the ConceptD 9, tick all the boxes (with or without a stylus)?

An adaptable 17.3in 4K display, a new 9th Gen Intel Core i9 mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics mean the ConceptD 9 should be a creative force to be reckoned with, but then there is the small matter of that price tag.