We’re going to assume that an electric bike buyer is thinking about commuting, because that’s what this bike is aimed at. The two graphs in the picture there compare my heart rate zones riding the same 20km-odd route from my house to the Stuff office, once on the Volt electric bike, and once on my plain old analogue road bike.

Now I’m not claiming this as proper science, so don’t ask me for a urine sample, but you can see the difference – over the same route, with about the same ride time, the electric bike asked less of me.

But it’s not laziness that’s got me excited. On the electric bike I could ride in my work clothes - arrive at the office, sort out my helmet hair and get straight to work.

On my normal bike, particularly during the UK’s ‘warmer’ seasons, I need sweat-wicking cycling gear, and I have to queue for a shower when I get to work. Which means I have to leave earlier. Yuck.

(Mind you, all that energy saving is undone if you have the lift the Volt up any stairs. It weighs 22kg, which is getting on for two-thirds more than a normal road bike.) (But on par for an electric bike.)