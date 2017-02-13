Considering one of the V6’s standout features is its ability to output 4K pictures, it’s a bit odd that there’s so little on offer here.

In fact right now there are only two ways you can watch anything in 4K on the V6 - via Netflix or YouTube. And given that almost any 4K TV will have Netflix and YouTube apps already installed, that means the 4K promise of the V6 is almost entirely redundant.

We can only assume that Virgin will offer up more 4K shows over time - the company says it will “continue to increase our 4K offering as the demand from our customers grows”. But quite why it didn’t manage to get any of its own box-sets or on-demand films into the UHD format in time for the launch is a mystery.

Other than 4K, the V6’s big new offerings are HDR and Dolby Atmos support. But again, there’s nothing doing on either front yet. HDR output is awaiting an update, and while Atmos is technically usable now, there’s zero content on Virgin to take advantage of it.

Virgin’s two rivals, Sky Q and BT Ultra HD YouView both offer 4K content already - football in BT’s case, and sport, films and box-sets in Sky’s - but don’t expect those delights to be made available via Virgin any time soon.

So what you’re left with is a 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos-capable machine that can take advantage of almost none of it. Yes, you can watch Netflix through it, but is that something you can justify paying a minimum of £60 a month for, in addition to a Netflix subscription?

Once you do get some 4K telly on your screen, you’ll be delighted by the quality. Pictures are noticeably sharper than HD, and once HDR arrives too you’ll be in televisual heaven. But bear in mind that your broadband connection will determine whether Netflix content actually streams in 4K quality - I’m on the 100Mbps line, and it often still defaulted to 1080p. Sky’s on-demand 4K content, in contrast, gets downloaded to the box - so it’ll always play back at full res.