For many gym goers, heart rate tracking means a choice between a chest strap or a fitness tracker on the wrist.

Wrap a sensor around your midriff and you’ll get high accuracy - but also the faff of another thing to lug around. Opt for a wrist-wrapper and you get comfort and convenience, at the cost of accuracy.

What’s the answer? Well, if you’re Under Armour you enlist the help of audio experts JBL and build a set of Bluetooth headphones with a heart rate monitor built-in.

Which is exactly what UA has done: meet the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones. And, while the name might be oddly descriptive, there’s no question that this gear is built to get properly sweaty.

Off I went, then, to Ministry Does Fitness for a seriously sweaty ears-on session with Under Armour’s new ‘buds. Here are my first impressions.