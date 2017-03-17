For many gym goers, heart rate tracking means a choice between a chest strap or a fitness tracker on the wrist.
Wrap a sensor around your midriff and you’ll get high accuracy - but also the faff of another thing to lug around. Opt for a wrist-wrapper and you get comfort and convenience, at the cost of accuracy.
What’s the answer? Well, if you’re Under Armour you enlist the help of audio experts JBL and build a set of Bluetooth headphones with a heart rate monitor built-in.
Which is exactly what UA has done: meet the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones. And, while the name might be oddly descriptive, there’s no question that this gear is built to get properly sweaty.
Off I went, then, to Ministry Does Fitness for a seriously sweaty ears-on session with Under Armour’s new ‘buds. Here are my first impressions.
Tougher than a dumbbell
Straight out of the packaging, these Under Armour earphones feel like they could go the whole marathon. It’ll need a proper test to check out just how hardcore they are, but, from the ear-hooks to the buds themselves, these feel like a set of in-ears that have been built to take a knock.
They also feel seriously secure, largely thanks to the ‘Twistlock’ system. Rather than staying snug with a tight-fitting earbud and hook, the UA ‘phones rely on large rubber ear discs which, I imagine, has something to do with the heart rate sensor sitting inside one of them.
These discs come in four sizes and are designed to sit snugly in the larger, outer area of your ear. At first this feels odd, even uncomfortable, as you fumble to fit it - but, once you’re used to it, you start to wonder why more headphones don’t use this idea. It’s similar to those earpieces you see TV presenters use, and it means the pressure doesn’t sit on your inner ear - and keeps things properly fixed. I took part in a high-intensity 30-minute workout and there wasn’t a single moment where the headphones felt like they’d fall out.
It did take me a while to find the right sized disc for my ear - and I think there’s still some adjustment to be done ahead of the full review - but for the couple of hours I’ve been wearing them, these feel like a fair middle ground between earphones and big cans. Whether they’ll be comfortable to wear all day remains to be seen.
Sweet, sweaty sounds
Audio quality seems decent, too, though in the loud environment of the gym I was in - it was as much a dance club as a workout room - it was tricky to get a full impression.
Having had a listen through Franz Ferdinand’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action on the train back to the office, though, things do sound promising. Noise isolation is passive, but it’s the right amount of effective, without completely blocking out the outside world, and that’s reassuring: audio is the focus, but you’ll also be able to hear louder sounds, such as station announcements or those all important car horns.
There also seems to be a really surprising amount of fidelity to the audio. Provided you’ve got the ‘phones correctly positioned - which can take several tries to get the discs snug - you’ll get a nice range of treble and bass, with an unexpectedly punchy low-end matched by details that many sports ‘buds don’t bother with.
Keeping pace with your pulse
Talking of sport, the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones do sport very, very well. The heart rate monitor is built into the left earbud, which does tend to make it sit a little further from your ear, but also means you get much more accurate tracking.
I didn’t get chance to compare it to a chest strap, but readings seemed generally accurate and there were no moments where stats jumped or delivered unexpected readings. Touch the right earphone’s back and it’ll announce your present pulse - which is very useful when you’re mid-workout, and much less hassle than having to keep your phone handy at all times.
With a strong Bluetooth range - I managed to walk a good 30ft from my phone without dropping audio - these feel like semi-standalone ‘phones. Yes, you’ll need your smartphone, but it’ll work fine stuffed in your bag or back pocket.
On first impressions, using UA’s new headphones feels very liberating, with no chest straps or separate sensors - just a pair of ‘buds coupled by a slim wire that’ll check your pulse. It’s all IPX5 rated, too, so a bit of sweat and rain won’t cause any problems.
Proper fitness ‘phones
As for what you can do with that data, there’s a fully featured Under Armour Record app that’s designed to work with the ‘phones, though we had a little trouble getting it to take pulse readings. That wasn’t too problematic, though, as they were more than happy talking to other apps - including Moov and MapMyRun (a 12-month premium membership for which is bundled in with the headphones).
Syncing was straightforward via Bluetooth, with the three-button in-line mic making interaction simple and straightforward. It all feels solidly built and the buttons themselves are tactile, making them easy to find even when things get sweaty.
That mic means you’ll be able to take calls, too. I tried it briefly and it works well, though the mic placement means you’ll have to speak up.
One thing I’m particularly interested to test fully is the battery life. On paper, you’ll get 5 hours from a full charge, but how music streaming and heart rate sensing affects this could make or break what is otherwise a very solid-feeling set of headphones.
Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate initial verdict
After working out with Under Armour’s Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones and listening to them for a further couple of hours, early impressions suggest this is a very capable set of ‘buds for active sorts.
Heart rate tracking seems accurate, while decent audio quality and a comfortable, sturdy build should see them go the distance.
Of course, it’ll take a full review to test all of the above, as well as the battery life and general day-to-day usability, but we’ve got high hopes for this Under Armour/JBL crossover.
Look out for our full review in a week or so.
Buy the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones here from JBL