Think of the Wonderboom as a grapefruit or a giant apple of a Bluetooth speaker, if you like, but it’s really a sort-of squashed version of the UE Boom. That’s probably UE’s most popular speaker, an upright tower. This is the Boom’s little brother.

It has many of the same features, though. Water resistance is perhaps the most important of the lot in making the Wonderboom stand out from the crowd. It has a woven skin over which water tumbles, refusing to stick.

This works as a team with a rubber port protector on the back so that you can completely submerge the UE Wonderboom in water for up to 30 minutes. I haven’t gone as far as to use the speaker in the bath, floating about with the bubbles, but it makes a great shower buddy as there’s a flexible hanging cord attached.

Knock a few nails into each room of your house/flat and you have a multi-room system for one. Sort of.

You can also pair two of these speakers using the UE button on the top. The logo itself is a button, one that acts as a play/pause button too. Like other UE speakers, the volume buttons are splattered across the front, truly integrated into the design.

The UE Wonderboom is the sort of speaker you can use anywhere, and take anywhere as long as you have space in your bag. It’s a bit bulbous but should be slightly easier to pack than a UE Boom.