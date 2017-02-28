You're never short of feedback from the car or the road, but that's not to say this is a hard, unforgiving car. It's actually a lovely place to be, walking the tightrope between refinement and raciness with real aplomb. We'll have to test it on UK roads to be sure, but I have little doubt that spending a whole day at the wheel will leave you with little to no discomfort.

I'm particularly keen on the seat, which is snug and cosseting, but not tight or inhibiting as many sports seats can be. Of course, the suspension plays a far greater role in how much of the road you feel, and it seems to find a real Goldilocks balance, smoothing out roughness but never leaving you unsure of how much grip you've got.

The cabin's fairly quiet, too. Cruise along at 70mph and you'll have no problem at all hearing your passenger or the stereo. In fact, the car is almost too quiet for my liking. It's not something I'd complain about on the motorway, and it's not that you can't hear the car when you're being aggressive - it's that the noise doesn't really have much in the way character.

Were I to buy one, I'd find it extremely difficult to resist the temptation of installing a deeper, rortier exhaust. It would be nice to see Toyota put one on the GT86's refreshingly short and simple options list, but I can see why it's erred on the side of civility - this is intended very much as an everyday sports car. And at least the company hasn't gone down the dishonest route of pumping a beefed-up engine sound through the speakers, as so many manufacturers have done lately.