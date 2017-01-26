At first glance, the RX100 V is identical to the RX100 IV. In fact, you’ll need to look really, really carefully to see the difference – and even then it’s just the product name, stamped on the top of the camera.

That’s not a bad thing, really. The RX100 IV’s design was pretty much spot-on, so sticking with more of the same doesn’t harm its succecessor’s appeal.

The camera is lightweight and pocket-sized (coat rather than jeans, mind you), with a pleasingly sturdy metal body and nice chunky grip around the lens barrel. That metal is very smooth, though, so you'll need to hold on tight to avoid sending it plunging to the floor.

The flash, OLED viewfinder and tilting LCD screen all fold neatly into the body, while the lens retracts into a bump that protrudes half an inch or so from the front.

The controls are well thought-out, with most of them placed within easy reach of where your finger or thumb would be when you’re holding the camera. The buttons and dials are tiny, which sausage-fingered photographers might well lament, but given the weeny size of the camera that’s entirely forgivable.