When it comes to OLED TVs, LG has ruled the roost so far. That’s all set to change this year when Sony unleashes its new Bravia A1 Series sets into the world. More than being the manufacturer’s first proper OLED teles, the 4K and HDR compatible A1 Series is a big deal for their sound.

Rather than working like every other TV in existence, these Bravias don’t actually feature a speaker. Instead they make audio by vibrating their screens, which - let’s face it - is absolutely amazing.

We’ve seen the thing in action at CES 2017 and here’s how it works.