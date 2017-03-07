The problem with soundbars is that, unless you’re wall-mounting one under a wall-mounted TV, they can be rather awkward to find a home for.
Often too wide to fit on a normal shelf, they tend to find a home in front of the telly, where they look daft and can even block the signals from your remote control.
Sonos’ own PlayBar has an IR repeater to avoid the latter problem, but the company knows the former is a big issue, particularly as in the real world only a proportionally dinky number of people actually wall-mount their telly.
The solution? A soundbar that isn’t a soundbar at all, but a base upon which your TV can be plonked. It’s all very obvious when you think about it. So obvious, in fact, that lots of other manufacturers have already launched ‘soundbases’ over the last few years.
Sonos’ PlayBase, then, is a bit late to the party - but it’s also arriving in serious style.
Sonos PlayBase design: simple, solid and riddled with holes
Actually, perhaps “style” is the wrong word to use. It is, after all, fairly tricky to make a slab look sexy. Sonos has certainly had a good stab at it, though, rounding-off the edges to give it a slightly pebble-like appearance, and carrying through the minimalist design touches that have helped make its speakers so overwhelmingly popular over the years.
There’s just one traditional button on the whole thing - a round, recessed little number with a chain-link symbol that’s, you guessed it, used for linking the PlayBase to your network and other Sonos speakers, should you have them.
On the front of the top panel is a little, textured play/pause button, which is flanked by two tiny icons that highlight touch surfaces that can be used to skip forward or back through tracks. Truth be told, it’ll be rare that you find yourself prodding the PlayBase itself because, once the initial link has been made, your interactions with it will be almost entirely via the Sonos (or Spotify) app.
It’s all very simple, but that’s not to say the PlayBase isn’t a precision-engineered piece of kit. The chassis is seam-free and super-solid. It doesn’t vibrate, no matter how much you pump up the power, and it doesn’t flex or bend, even when supporting a behemoth of a television. For what it’s worth, the PlayBase will support TVs that weigh up to 34kg, which these days are practically unheard of.
Now, prepare yourself for some chat about holes.
See, the PlayBase is covered in holes. 43,000 of them to be precise. To the untrained eye they all look identical, but take a closer look and you discover that five different sizes of hole have been used, with the smallest at the middle of the front panel and the biggest around the corners and on the sides.
Why? It’s all about directing the sound and allowing the right amount of airflow for each component. The sides are where the subwoofer and vent live - they get bigger holes so they can shift more air.
As one Sonos engineer put it: “we spend a lot of time thinking about holes”.
Sonos PlayBase: room-filling sound
But has all of that anal engineering and thinking about holes paid off in terms of the sound? Having heard the PlayBase at Sonos’ HQ, I’m inclined to think it has.
This is a 3.1 system at heart, and it uses an array of ten drivers to produce a sound that’s far wider than you’d imagine possible from the very slim and compact unit. It seems that Sonos doesn’t particularly like talking about ‘virtual surround sound’, but the PlayBase does indeed bounce sound off the walls - and the degree to which it fills the room with audio is really impressive.
No, it doesn’t surround you with sound the way a dedicated setup will, but it is broad and spacious, and it sounds like home cinema, which is really quite incredible given the dimensions.
And, if you do want to go full surround sound, you’ve got the option (as you do if you buy a PlayBar) of adding two Play:1, Play:3 or Play:5 speakers to act as surround-left and surround-right satellites. Add the Sonos Sub and you can go full 5.1.
Would I go down that route? I’d certainly be tempted. Because the speakers interact wirelessly you don’t need to run cables right across your lounge (although each speaker does need to be connected to a power socket), and that makes a Sonos surround system very neat compared to most alternatives.
Having said that, in the demos I had at Sonos HQ I felt as though the PlayBase and Play:1s weren’t integrating quite as seamlessly as a ‘proper’ 5.1 system might, leaving a little sonic gap from one to the other. I’ve also always had my reservations about the Sub, which I think is bit of a blunt instrument of a ‘woofer, but I also know lots of other people who are just fine with that.
Sonos PlayBase: a master of music and movies
I’m getting ahead of myself, though, because the fact that the PlayBase can be the basis of a surround sound system is really only the icing on the cake. Maybe even the sprinkles. What’s most important is the sweet sponge - or how the PlayBase performs on its own.
As mentioned, it fills a room impressively well, but it’s also full-bodied and weighty, detailed and dynamic, zingy but never harsh. Most of all, it’s exciting and engaging to listen to, and you can’t say that about as many all-in-one speakers as you might imagine.
It’s as much of a music player as it is a movie machine, too, so when you feed it some standard stereo you get a performance that’s typical of any Sonos speaker, in that it’s punchy and solid, but also fairly neutral and faithful to the original recording. If you want a speaker that boosts the bass, you need to look elsewhere. Sonos’ approach is about authentic, natural sound, and this particular gadget nerd is all in favour of that.
You can actually tailor the PlayBase’s sound for your room using TruSound. As with the PlayBar, you use your iPhone’s microphone (Android phones aren’t currently supported) to analyse the sound coming out of the speakers so that it can be optimised for your sofa, taking into account the unique acoustics of your room.
This is slightly different to the process you go through to optimise a Play:1, Play:3 or Play:5, which is designed to make the sound better in every corner of your room but, given the PlayBase’s movie-boosting ambitions, that seems a sensible approach.
Sonos Playbase: simple connections, oodles of streaming
As with the PlayBar, the PlayBase has just one audio input - optical. The idea is that all of your video sources (console, set-top box, streamer etc) run into your TV, and just the one optical cable takes the sound from your TV and into the PlayBase.
The fact that it doesn’t have a battery of different inputs, particularly HDMI, might sound a bit last-gen, but Sonos is determined to tread the path of simplicity. Ultimately, I think I probably would prefer a unit that acted as a hub, taking lots of HDMI inputs, stripping out the audio and then sending the video on to the TV, but that’s just the sort of AV geek that I am. Most people don’t have a million sources and want something that just works. The PlayBase does that. Besides, while there were issues a few years ago with tellies that didn’t have optical outputs or that did but wouldn’t output 5.1 surround sound, those are now extremely rare.
As for where you get your music, the options are identical to those of any other Sonos speaker, which is to say they’re almost limitless.
Sonos still supports just about every music streaming service under the Sun, from Spotify to Tidal, Apple Music to Amazon. Any music stored on your computer, NAS or phone is also fair game, and you can stream internet radio via TuneIn, too.
Practically the only stuff you can’t play is hi-res audio. You know, the better-than-CD stuff we keep hearing about. Sonos seems to be extremely unimpressed with that sort of thing and, given the variable quality of some of the so-called Studio Masters made available so far, I can understand that. But now that MQA is starting to break through and is available via Tidal, it would be good to see Sonos supporting it.
I honestly can’t see that being majorly off-putting to most potential PlayBase buyers, though.
Sonos PlayBase: the early verdict
If after all of this you’re left with the question of whether the PlayBase sounds better or worse than the PlayBar, the answer is that I can’t tell you - and that’s by design.
Sonos doesn’t want you to choose between the two TV speakers on sound quality, and has gone to great lengths to make them acoustically almost identical. I certainly couldn’t tell the difference between the two during the brief side-by-side demo, although I am looking forward to having another crack at that when we get our review sample in.
Which of the two devices you choose is actually going to be based on the sort of setup you’ve got at home or the sort of setup you’re going for. They’re even the same price, for heaven’s sake.
In short, do you want to wall-mount your TV and its speaker, or get a speaker your TV can stand on? Either way, Sonos has a solution for you - and, based on this early ears-on session, whichever you choose will be an absolute belter.