Actually, perhaps “style” is the wrong word to use. It is, after all, fairly tricky to make a slab look sexy. Sonos has certainly had a good stab at it, though, rounding-off the edges to give it a slightly pebble-like appearance, and carrying through the minimalist design touches that have helped make its speakers so overwhelmingly popular over the years.

There’s just one traditional button on the whole thing - a round, recessed little number with a chain-link symbol that’s, you guessed it, used for linking the PlayBase to your network and other Sonos speakers, should you have them.

On the front of the top panel is a little, textured play/pause button, which is flanked by two tiny icons that highlight touch surfaces that can be used to skip forward or back through tracks. Truth be told, it’ll be rare that you find yourself prodding the PlayBase itself because, once the initial link has been made, your interactions with it will be almost entirely via the Sonos (or Spotify) app.

It’s all very simple, but that’s not to say the PlayBase isn’t a precision-engineered piece of kit. The chassis is seam-free and super-solid. It doesn’t vibrate, no matter how much you pump up the power, and it doesn’t flex or bend, even when supporting a behemoth of a television. For what it’s worth, the PlayBase will support TVs that weigh up to 34kg, which these days are practically unheard of.

Now, prepare yourself for some chat about holes.

See, the PlayBase is covered in holes. 43,000 of them to be precise. To the untrained eye they all look identical, but take a closer look and you discover that five different sizes of hole have been used, with the smallest at the middle of the front panel and the biggest around the corners and on the sides.

Why? It’s all about directing the sound and allowing the right amount of airflow for each component. The sides are where the subwoofer and vent live - they get bigger holes so they can shift more air.

As one Sonos engineer put it: “we spend a lot of time thinking about holes”.