Singaporean finds art in night light for #ShotoniPhone billboard

Mathieu Beth Tan shares how he nailed that billboard-worthy shot - at night
by 

Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone billboard series is a little different from the past’s; they were all shot on the night of 5 November, 2016. Mathieu Beth Tan is the second Singaporean ever have his work featured on one of these iconic billboards.

Tan is no stranger to freezing the perfect moment; his Instagram account features row after row of art-inspired stills. In this particular instance, he manages to capture his friend’s expression bathed in the light of the sparkler as he wanted to create contrast - something really bright in the dark.

“I decided that I could use these firework candles to light up a face. This would make the person looking at the photo to focus on the details of the subject's face and the sparks from the candle. This would also allow some part of the subject's face to be focused on (e.g. eyes, nose, light) while the other features are hidden (e.g. ears and hair).”

Photography tip #1

Know what you want. “Get some inspiration from photographers you look up to, the style that they have, observe the details in the image and think about how you might achieve that outlook. Understand and discover yourself and know what appeals to you and what doesn't.”

A measure of a smartphone’s camera is increasingly in how it handles the lack of light. Night shots are especially difficult to nail. But Tan got this shot with his iPhone 7 Plus’ camera and used the native app to make edits, no Photoshop trickery required. The other factor contributing to the success of his shot? Location.

“If you are in a location with many external sources of light (e.g. street lamps, passing cars), they will steal the detail from your intended photograph. You have to find a location that does not disturb your iPhone 7 camera's sensor. I chose a location that was isolated and free of ambiance light.”

Photography tip #2

Find your own light. “Avoid street lighting as your source of light. Try to get your own light. The iPhone’s flashlight works too.” 

In this case, he found his perfect setting under the expressway bridge. Tan’s advice to casual mobile photographers?

“Practice makes perfect. Discover yourself and keep trying till you get the shot. If you have to spend hours taking hundreds of images, so be it. One day, it will come.”

As it did for him, so you can trust that the guy knows what he's talking about. After all, his very own billboard will be amongst others going up around the world in 25 different cities. You can check out Tan's other photography work here and the other #ShotoniPhone snaps below.

Photography tip #3

Make it a double. “Go with someone who has the same passion or idea as you, someone who you can work with to help you achieve your image in mind. Two is better than one, and both of you can help one another.”