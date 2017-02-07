Singaporean finds art in night light for #ShotoniPhone billboard

Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone billboard series is a little different from the past’s; they were all shot on the night of 5 November, 2016. Mathieu Beth Tan is the second Singaporean ever have his work featured on one of these iconic billboards.

Tan is no stranger to freezing the perfect moment; his Instagram account features row after row of art-inspired stills. In this particular instance, he manages to capture his friend’s expression bathed in the light of the sparkler as he wanted to create contrast - something really bright in the dark.