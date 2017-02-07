Singaporean finds art in night light for #ShotoniPhone billboard

Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone billboard series is a little different from the past’s; they were all shot on the night of 5 November, 2016. Mathieu Beth Tan is the second Singaporean ever have his work featured on one of these iconic billboards.
Tan is no stranger to freezing the perfect moment; his Instagram account features row after row of art-inspired stills. In this particular instance, he manages to capture his friend’s expression bathed in the light of the sparkler as he wanted to create contrast - something really bright in the dark.
“I decided that I could use these firework candles to light up a face. This would make the person looking at the photo to focus on the details of the subject's face and the sparks from the candle. This would also allow some part of the subject's face to be focused on (e.g. eyes, nose, light) while the other features are hidden (e.g. ears and hair).”