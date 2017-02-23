Back in the 90s, things were much simpler. There were no smartphones. People didn't dab. Games were played in 16-bit.

No greater emblem is there of this simple time than the lowly Sega Megadrive, a machine that reached Europe in 1990 and took the continent by storm - that is, unless you bought a SNES.

For many, those were the halcyon days - but, unless you had a PC emulator or were willing to play smartphone games stacked with in-app purchases, there was no way subsequently to truly replicate the glory of the Megadrive.

Now, that's all changed. Sort of. Meet the Sega Megadrive Arcade Classic: a plastic box of questionable quality that could be the key to unlocking memories of misspent youth.