If the old Gear 360 looked like an eyeball, this new model looks more like a snail’s eyestalk. That’s all thanks to the new chubby grib it comes attached to.

It feels a lot more ergonomic in the hand than the previous one, giving you something firm to grab rather than a tiny traditional tripod that not a lot of people used anyway. The stubby leg is able to stand solidly on most flat surfaces, despite having a smaller footprint than the old tripod, but you can add a rubber ring to the base for even more support.

Yes, it’s still a little too bulky to properly fit in your pocket, but it’s lighter, and easier to hold. And unlike the conspicuous first-gen model, you won’t need MC Hammer-style parachute pants to hide it.

That grip might not detach any more, but you’ll still be able to use it with your existing accessories. There’s a tripod thread at the bottom, so it’ll still attach to a selfie stick. If you really must.