360-degree videos have already started flooding your social feeds, and if the second iteration of the Gear 360 is any indication, that’s a trend that looks set to continue.
Samsung has been listening to feedback, tweaking its spherical action cam with restrained refinement, rather than trying to include everything and the kitchen sink.
By improving the features that matter, and narrowing its sights on a simplified experience, it might have the simplest, easiest-to-use 360 camera yet.
SAMSUNG GEAR 360 (2017) DESIGN
If the old Gear 360 looked like an eyeball, this new model looks more like a snail’s eyestalk. That’s all thanks to the new chubby grib it comes attached to.
It feels a lot more ergonomic in the hand than the previous one, giving you something firm to grab rather than a tiny traditional tripod that not a lot of people used anyway. The stubby leg is able to stand solidly on most flat surfaces, despite having a smaller footprint than the old tripod, but you can add a rubber ring to the base for even more support.
Yes, it’s still a little too bulky to properly fit in your pocket, but it’s lighter, and easier to hold. And unlike the conspicuous first-gen model, you won’t need MC Hammer-style parachute pants to hide it.
That grip might not detach any more, but you’ll still be able to use it with your existing accessories. There’s a tripod thread at the bottom, so it’ll still attach to a selfie stick. If you really must.
SAMSUNG GEAR 360 (2017) CAMERA
By shrinking the camera for 2017, the new Gear 360 has shortened the distance between the two fish-eye lenses. That should mean better stitching quality for your 360-degree videos, with less distortion to suspend reality more believably when you’re watching through a virtual reality headset like the Gear VR.
Improved stitching is one thing to give you better results, but when it comes to 360-degree video, resolution is everything in order to make the experience more immersive and less incredulous. 4K recording will do just that.
Like with its predecessor, you can use just one or both of the cameras to shoot your 15MP pictures, shoot short video loops, and even take time lapses. It’s all handled smoothly through Samsung’s phone app.
Want to shoot with just the camera? The usual simplified navigational buttons remain. You get menu, back, and record buttons, alongside a tiny display to show which mode you’re shooting in. There’s also the microSD slot to support up to 256GB cards, and a USB-C port for charging.
SAMSUNG GEAR 360 (2017) CONNECTIVITY
Like it or not, livestreaming is set to invade your digital world, and the Gear 360 is all set for the future. It comes with a Live Broadcast option that currently includes Facebook, YouTube and of course, Samsung VR. You can tweak the privacy settings to share the link with select people, or open it up to public criticism.
During the demo, it failed to connect several times because of the congested Wi-Fi network, so make sure you have a strong connection in order for this to work.
Unlike taking photos and videos on the Gear 360 alone, you need to access Live Broadcast via your the Gear 360 app for it to work. That’s a good thing, because you don’t want the Gear 360 to start broadcasting live without your knowledge. No one needs to see live 4K footage of what’s in your backpack.
Speaking of connectivity, the Gear 360 is expanding its social circle to include the current S8 and S8+, as well as the mid-range A5 and A7 announced earlier this year.
It’s also expanding outside its usual social circle by playing real nice with Apple. There’s going to be a Gear 360 iOS app so you can use this 360 camera with your iPhone 6s and up. Yep, that also means the little iPhone SE.
SAMSUNG GEAR 360 (2017) INITIAL VERDICT
The Gear 360 has always been one of the best entry-level 360 cameras in the market. Samsung has improved on its predecessor’s pain points to make it better than ever, and retained what users liked about the first Gear 360. It’s focused and doesn’t attempt to do everything.
What’s even better is the fact that it’s now compatible with more devices, including iOS and Windows ones, opening up its audience. Good move to own the market, Samsung.
As always, we’ll wait for extended playtime with the Gear 360 before delivering our final verdict. But from what we’ve seen so far, the Gear 360 is primed for mainstream 360 domination.