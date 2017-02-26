Apple fans have it easy. When they want to kick back for a much-needed boxset binge, they just pick up an iPad.

It’s a little trickier on the other side of the fence - there’s just not a lot of quality competition out there when it comes to Android tablets.

At least, that’s what I thought. Samsung’s been working on a little something to break that rule, and it just unveiled it at Mobile World Congress.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is a premium slate that might even have you ditching your expensive telly to catch up on your Netflix and Amazon Prime shows - and is surprisingly capable when it's time to get work done, too, thanks to a redesigned S Pen stylus and refined keyboard cover.

After spending a little time with one ahead of the big reveal, I think Samsung might finally have its answer to the iPad.