You don’t have to be a tech fiend to work this. Simply plug your S8 or S8+ plus in, hook it up to a full HD monitor, mouse and keyboard (USB or Bluetooth), and then you’re good to go.

There was a little wait between the phone being plugged in and it actually showing a desktop on the screen but it’s nothing too significant. There’s one thing to note though: it will not work if it’s not connected to the charging cable. The good thing is you don’t have to worry about battery, the bad thing is it’s not meant to work at Starbucks.

Once docked, you get the full Samsung experience, only on a desktop. You can resize windows, move them around, and open multiple ones just like you would on your Mac or PC.

Right away, the experience should be completely familiar, even if it’s actually Android running in the background and not macOS or Windows.

Your apps are minimised in the bottom left, and your smartphone settings are on the bottom right. Apps exist on your desktop, and know you’re in DeX mode, so you get the desktop versions of websites when using Samsung’s browser. That’s smart. It's snappy, too: everything loaded quickly and was instantly responsive.

There are limitations, though. Apps that require touch, like games, aren’t guaranteed to work, and only apps that have been optimised for DeX will adapt to the desktop properly. Right now that includes most of Samsung’s pre-installed apps and a handful of others, including Microsoft Office. Anyway, we’d assume if you’re using the DeX that it’s probably more for productivity reasons and less for play.

What about text messages and calls? They come in the same, since it’s your phone working as the brain in this usual workstation set-up. You will get a notification at the bottom right of your monitor, and you can choose to answer the call via a speaker (if you have one plugged in) or pick up your phone if you’d like more privacy. We were concerned at the lag of the phone resuming mobile operation, but a Samsung spokesperson explained that while the screen was loading, the call is already active. We will be testing that out to see if that transition is truly seamless.

The DeX is designed for extended usage, so overheating was a major concern for Samsung. That’s why the cooling fan we mentioned earlier kicks into action when temperatures get too high. You don’t have to do anything, and it’ll switch off once temperatures are back to normal, too - no need to worry about constantly monitoring how hot the phone gets under the collar.