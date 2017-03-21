Stuff readers vs Nintendo Switch

Ever needed to pause your gaming because you had to head off to work, or surrender the living-room screen to another member of the family?

Yep. Been there too. Luckily, thanks to the Nintendo Switch those days are behind us, because the system provides console-quality gaming wherever you are. Whether you’re crammed on the tube, sprawled out on the sofa or lounging in the park, you can now bring games like Zelda with you.

To show that you really can play the Nintendo Switch anywhere and with anyone, we gave it to two Stuff-reading couples and followed them around from their flat, to a cab, to the pub… and then we left them to it because it was all getting a bit stalkery. Watch below: