Stuff readers vs Nintendo Switch

Ever needed to pause your gaming because you had to head off to work, or surrender the living-room screen to another member of the family?
Yep. Been there too. Luckily, thanks to the Nintendo Switch those days are behind us, because the system provides console-quality gaming wherever you are. Whether you’re crammed on the tube, sprawled out on the sofa or lounging in the park, you can now bring games like Zelda with you.
To show that you really can play the Nintendo Switch anywhere and with anyone, we gave it to two Stuff-reading couples and followed them around from their flat, to a cab, to the pub… and then we left them to it because it was all getting a bit stalkery. Watch below:
Anytime, anywhere, with anyone!
The Nintendo Switch takes cutting-edge console power, packs it into a sleek tablet, and pairs it with the brand new Joy-Con controllers. This all means you get the true console experience out and about, meaning the fun doesn’t stop when you have to leave the house. Flick out the tablet’s kickstand and place it on a flat surface, or if you’re in for a bumpy ride such as a cab journey or camel safari, simply hold it like a conventional handheld console.
When you do get home, though, the Nintendo Switch becomes a fully-fledged home gaming machine. Slot the tablet into the dock provided, grab the Joy-Cons, and you can sit back on the sofa and carry on your gaming. Or take them apart and you can play in two-player mode, complete with movement-sensitive controls and object-sensing technology.
Take up the challenge
In our video featured above, Stuff readers are trying out some of the 28 games on offer from launch title 1-2-Switch. They’re perfect to play with – and against – your friends and family. Challenge someone to a dual on SwordFight using the Joy-Con as your own virtual cutlass – en garde!
Those in search of more sedate pleasures can put their parenting skills to the test on games such as Baby, in which the Switch transforms into a teething toddler who must be rocked gently to sleep. Note: probably not a game for new parents who get to do this kind of thing for real at 4am.
