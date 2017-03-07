Share your top car tech tips – and you could win a £100 Amazon voucher

The days when a CD player was considered cutting-edge technology for in-car entertainment are long gone. Modern cars are now packed with all sorts of technology, which helps to make driving easier, keep you safe, stream music - and even have your text messages read to you while you drive.

Of course, some cars are more packed with tech than others. Take a look at the new SEAT Leon, for example. At first glance it might seem fairly similar to the previous version of the Leon, but just like an upgraded smartphone, the big difference is in the kit stuffed into that stylish shell.

That tech included an eight-inch Media System Plus touchscreen and SEAT Full Link technology, which incorporates MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so it can connect to a host of devices. There’s a wireless charger built into a Connectivity Box, along with keyless entry. And there are driver assistance features including Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition.