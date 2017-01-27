The 1.3in LCD screen might not dominate the front of the watch, but the 240x240 resolution and 260ppi pixel density is at least high enough that you won’t need to hold it right in front of your face just to read your notifications.

It’s responsive, bright enough to see in the sunshine, and with decent viewing angles, too. I just wish it was that little bit bigger, as it looks a little toy-like when you’ve got one on your wrist. Not what you’d expect from a £240 smartwatch.

You can control pretty much everything from the touchscreen, but Polar has still added two physical buttons. The one of the left acts as the home button, and the one right below the display jumps you straight into Polar’s training app.

From there, you get two choices: Training and My Day. My Day gives you steps, distance and calories burned, but for everything else you’ll need to jump into Polar’s smartphone companion app.

Training is pretty self-explanatory, giving you a choice of workouts that are then recorded using the M600’s multiple sensors. You’ve got an accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor and GPS for location tracking, so basically everything you could want in a fitness tracker, and still a rarity to find all three in an Android Wear watch.

There’s a MediaTek MT2601 CPU running the show, along with 512MB of RAM. That’s easily enough for Android Wear, so everything feels snappy and responsive. The 4GB of on-board storage will hold enough music tracks to get you through a respectable run, as long as you’ve got a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.

The 500mAh battery is also par for the course, which means two days of average use between charges, or eight hours of training. That’s pretty good going for Android Wear. It does have an annoying proprietary charger, though, so you’ll have to remember to pack it if you’re going away for more than an overnight trip.