Cameras are complicated. Panasonic’s new Lumix GH5 is not.
The cutting edge it contains can be hard to get your head around, but it all boils down to something rather simple: 4K video brilliance. From HDR to 10-bit colour recording, this camera can pretty much do it all… for a price.
Launching in March at a cost of £1699 for its body-only, Panasonic’s flagship camera certainly isn’t cheap, but that’s because it’s aimed squarely at pros. And loftily-minded amateurs who want some more video to play on that fancy new Ultra HD Premium TV they got for Christmas. Even if you don’t belong to either of those rarified clubs, this camera is still worth knowing about. It’s the shape of photography to come.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 video: Built for 4K
If Canon’s EOS 5D Mark IV and Nikon’s D5 are top-end cameras with added video smarts, then the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is built for video from the ground up. A huge leap forward from 2014’s Lumix GH4 - which was the first camera to record 4K out of the box - the GH5 can capture Ultra High Definition footage at 60 frames per second, 10-bit colour depth, and High Dynamic Range with a firmware update later in the year. It’s a very capable piece of kit.
And if you’re not familiar with that terminology? Then just know the GH5 has the most advanced 4K video tech that you can find in a consumer camera right now.
More importantly, the footage it’s capable of shooting will be pin sharp and impeccably detailed. You could happily shoot your very own Planet Earth on this thing. Or at least, you should be able to from the test stuff we’ve seen so far.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 photos: faster, more detailed shots
OK. So what makes the GH5 so impressive? Well, it’s got an upgraded Micro Four Thirds sensor with 20.3 megapixels - an increase from 16.05 MP - with its low-pass filter removed for sharper, more detailed images. It’s Panasonic’s first camera to feature its new Venus Engine as well, which ensures stunning clarity even at high ISO sensitivities of up to 25600. And it’s got the 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer 2 tech found in Panasonic’s G80, for lessening image blur when you’re shooting without a tripod or in windy conditions.
In essence, it’s a complete upgrade on the GH4, and that even extends to its faster, more precise autofocusing. Where the GH4 had a respectable 49 focusing areas, the GH5 ups that number to a whopping great 225. It certainly feels ridiculously quick when you get it in your hands.
And if you’re still struggling to capture the perfect shot of a fast-moving subject? Panasonic’s new 6K Photo mode will extract 18-megapixel pictures from a burst file shot at 30 frames per second.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 Design: similar build, sensational viewfinder
On first glance, you probably won’t be able to spot the difference between the GH5 and its predecessor. Both cameras share a chunky, black DSLR-like design and almost exactly the same button configuration. Most significantly, the record button has now been shifted onto the top of the camera, so it’s almost in the same spot as a traditional shutter button. Makes sense if most people are gonna be using this cam for video, right?
That’s the gist of things with the GH5s handling: a story of small refinements. It’s still got a lovely deep grip for grasping onto, five customisable function buttons and a tiltable OLED display - this time with a 1,620K-dot resolution. Plus, its magnesium alloy build means it’s both splash, dust and freezeproof to -10 degrees Celsius.
Want to see the GH5’s biggest cosmetic upgrade? You’ll have to put your peepers up to its OLED viewfinder, which is astonishingly detailed. Some camera owners swear by optical viewfinders for both speed and colour accuracy, but this 3,680K-dot high resolution affair with 100% field of view was seriously impressive when we tried it out. In fact, we’d say it was just as good as the optical alternative.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 updates: HDR in late 2017
Since we weren’t able to take test shots or footage with the GH5, that’s about all we can tell you about these cameras so far. If you buy one of these at launch in March, you won’t be able to experience their full capabilities either.
That’s because the big 4K recording skills we mentioned earlier, like HDR and 10bit colour depth are being added to the camera via firmware updates in 2017. So you’ll only get the works with this camera sometime towards the back end of the year. While that’s not ideal for early adopters it will give Sony, Fujifilm and the rest a bit of time to play catch up, or you chance to get a TV that’s capable of making the most out of the GH5’s footage.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 initial verdict
The GH5 is a significant upgrade to what was an already mighty snapper. One we’re really excited to get our mitts on for a proper review later this year. If you’re serious about 4K video, this could well be the camera for you.