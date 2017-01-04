If Canon’s EOS 5D Mark IV and Nikon’s D5 are top-end cameras with added video smarts, then the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is built for video from the ground up. A huge leap forward from 2014’s Lumix GH4 - which was the first camera to record 4K out of the box - the GH5 can capture Ultra High Definition footage at 60 frames per second, 10-bit colour depth, and High Dynamic Range with a firmware update later in the year. It’s a very capable piece of kit.

And if you’re not familiar with that terminology? Then just know the GH5 has the most advanced 4K video tech that you can find in a consumer camera right now.

More importantly, the footage it’s capable of shooting will be pin sharp and impeccably detailed. You could happily shoot your very own Planet Earth on this thing. Or at least, you should be able to from the test stuff we’ve seen so far.