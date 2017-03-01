You want the true blacks and astounding saturation of OLED, but you’re also sensible - and therefore you don’t want to spend a ridiculous amount of cash to get it.

What do you do? According to Panasonic, you buy the EZ952, of course.

Before you yell, “the what now?”, let us briefly introduce you: the EZ952 is sibling to the range-topping EZ1000-series that was unveiled at CES - and it packs a whole load of professional-level features, without punching such a hole in your pocket.

Sure, it’ll still be expensive (there’s no fixed word on pricing yet), but we know it’ll be cheaper than the EZ1002.

Will it be good, though? We’re yet to test it fully - but I have had a good chance to ogle it at the Panasonic Convention in Frankfurt. Here’s the early verdict.