That tiny yellow Hi-Res audio sticker hanging from the H500BT’s twisted 3.5mm audio cable? It’s the audiophile equivalent of buying organic fruit and veg.

Sure, your tunes will sound alright through any old pair of cans, but with a pair of Onkyo’s latest hugging your ears, you’ll be getting 40kHz of glorious high resolution bandwidth. Assuming you’re playing a Hi-Res track, of course.

It’s not something you’d normally find on a pair of wireless headphones, though - because Bluetooth and Hi-Res Audio don’t play nicely together. These on-ears give you the choice: better sound quality, or no cables, without having to buy two completely separate pairs of headphones.

The H500BT can handle Hi-Res audio cable when you wire them into a compatible smartphone or Hi-Fi, or stick to 23.5kHz and broadcast over Bluetooth instead.

Have they fully mastered both sets of skills, though, or are they just a jack of all trades?