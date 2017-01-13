The Nintendo Switch is what the Wii U was supposed to be.

It’s a home console with a tablet-like controller that you can carry away from your TV and play wherever you want. That means no crummy smartphone games on your morning commute, but rather Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you can’t get excited about that prospect then 2016 has truly numbed your capacity for joy.

Then again, this is Nintendo we’re talking about and the Wii U was - to put it mildly - an unmitigated disaster. Surely Miyamoto and co won’t let us down twice on the trot? To find out we got hands-on with the Nintendo Switch at its London launch event.