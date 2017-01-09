Zoom raider: Panasonic’s new camera packs a long reach

Here’s my main problem with photography, right: I can’t be bothered to walk up to everything I want to shoot.

Sounds like (a) you’re being lazy and (b) you need a camera with a more far-reaching zoom lens. I can’t help you with the first problem – that’s between you and your motivation, frankly – but Panasonic might be able to do something about the second.

How so?

The company’s new bridge camera, the FZ82, features an optical zoom range that could very well be described as gargantuan. It’s 60x, going from the equivalent of 20mm at the wide end (which is wider than most bridge cameras, letting you fit more in the frame) to 1200mm at the telephoto end. And crams that lens into a reasonably compact body, to boot.