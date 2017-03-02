Your ultimate Nintendo Switch guide, 30 instant gadget upgrades and more in the April issue of Stuff – out now!

It’s here! It’s finally here! Nintendo’s latest console has arrived to banish all bad memories of the Wii U and turn your commute into a thrilling quest worthy of Link himself.

Inside the April issue we’ve got everything you need to know about the Switch, from what it’s like to cram around its screen for a session of local multiplayer, to whether it’ll compete with your PS4 when it’s plugged into the telly. Plus, you can win one!