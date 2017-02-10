Your next smartphone will shoot 1000fps ultra slow-mo videos

Get ready for some Matrix-style slow motion - without the crazy expensive camera hardware.

Sony just pulled back the curtain on a new smartphone sensor, one that'll shoot Full HD 1080p video at a frankly ridiculous 1000fps.

That's about eight times faster than the rest of the smartphone world, according to Sony. The new sensor should be pretty handy when it comes to still photos, too, shooting 19.3MP snaps at 1/120th of a second. Again, that's four times faster than any other phone camera sensor available right now.

Let's put that into perspective. The iPhone 7 and Google Pixel are some of the fastest phones around at the moment, but they can only manage 1080p video at 120fps. Samsung's Galaxy S7 can only manage a lethargic 60fps.