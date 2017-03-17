You won’t lose this pen; it’s in love with your phone

I always lose pens, so I just buy cheap pens.
Well, what kind of existence is that? A decent pen is part of your successful image – there’s no point striding in with the fancy suit and the pointy shoes only to ruin the sealing of the deal by proffering a scratty pen for the signatures.
Aren’t deals done digitally these days?
To be honest, we’ve never done a deal. It could be done with blood for all we know. But we do know that well-known pen maker Cross has done a deal with geek-known tracker maker TrackR to make the Cross Peerless TrackR pen.
Does it leave a scent or something?
A digital scent. The pen is paired with your phone so within ten metres or so, one can be triggered with the other, the the former with the latter. So this is also handy for people who never, ever lose their pen, but sometimes misplace their phone. Should you stray further from your scribe, things get really geeky – all of TrackR’s four million app users can be made silent hunters of your pen. Should they pass within range of it, you’ll get a ping.
Is that likely to work?
Not very likely – the world is a very big place – but it’s a bit of nerdy fun to overcome the feelings of loss for your pen. Which cost you £215, after all.
Couldn’t I give someone this pen, then use the app to track them?
With that kind of thinking, you should be a pointy-shoed business type.