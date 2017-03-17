You won’t lose this pen; it’s in love with your phone

Does it leave a scent or something?

A digital scent. The pen is paired with your phone so within ten metres or so, one can be triggered with the other, the the former with the latter. So this is also handy for people who never, ever lose their pen, but sometimes misplace their phone. Should you stray further from your scribe, things get really geeky – all of TrackR’s four million app users can be made silent hunters of your pen. Should they pass within range of it, you’ll get a ping.

Is that likely to work?

Not very likely – the world is a very big place – but it’s a bit of nerdy fun to overcome the feelings of loss for your pen. Which cost you £215, after all.

Couldn’t I give someone this pen, then use the app to track them?

With that kind of thinking, you should be a pointy-shoed business type.