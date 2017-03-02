Will you discover the meaning of the B&O Beolit's bonus button?

What’s all this secret button stuff, then?
See, B&O’s battery-powered Beolit Bluetooth boombox isn’t new, but this is a new version of the Beolit. It looks like the previous Beolit 12 and 15, but while those guys had four buttons, this one has an exciting extra button. Which might do one of several extraordinary things.
It might change the ToneTouch equaliser preset, set or snooze an alarm or simply, and perhaps surprisingly, play the last song you Spotifyed. You don't get to decide.
Why don't I get to decide?
Life's rich pageant, innit. We buy a train ticket and we want that train to be a train, but sometimes it's a bus. We buy a banana and we want that banana to be a nice banana but sometimes it's one of those weird bananas that sucks all of the moisture out of your mouth. Evil banana. Likewise, the Beolit's new button and its many outcomes. You don’t get to decide.
Look, someone must get to decide.
Why must they? All else is chaos and anger. But, as it happens, in this case there is some small respite. The person who gets to decide is The Person With The Beoplay App.
And can I be that person?
Yes, if you like. It is your £449, after all.