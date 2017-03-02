Will you discover the meaning of the B&O Beolit's bonus button?

Why don't I get to decide?

Life's rich pageant, innit. We buy a train ticket and we want that train to be a train, but sometimes it's a bus. We buy a banana and we want that banana to be a nice banana but sometimes it's one of those weird bananas that sucks all of the moisture out of your mouth. Evil banana. Likewise, the Beolit's new button and its many outcomes. You don’t get to decide.

Look, someone must get to decide.

Why must they? All else is chaos and anger. But, as it happens, in this case there is some small respite. The person who gets to decide is The Person With The Beoplay App.

And can I be that person?

Yes, if you like. It is your £449, after all.