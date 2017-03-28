What to expect from this week's Samsung Galaxy S8 event

Although the explosive demise of the Galaxy Note 7 still lingers in everyone's minds, Samsung is ready to turn the page and unveil the hotly anticipated Galaxy S8 this week.

As usual, the rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks, and we've seen an array of pristine renders that match Samsung's own marketing teases, plus there's a nice stack of specs and rumours that sound about right. In other words, it's par for the course these days.

But in case you haven't been paying close attention, here's a quick look at what we expect to see at the Unpacked 2017 event this Wednesday, what we might see at the event, and what seems totally unlikely. And be sure to check back on 29 March for our extensive impressions and more.