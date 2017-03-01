VR gets cheaper with big Oculus Rift and Touch price drops

Has the high price of virtual reality kept you away from splurging on a headset? You're surely not alone in that, but Oculus hopes its latest move will entice you to its wares.

Today, the company announced that both the Oculus Rift headset and Touch motion controllers have dropped in price. The headset now sells for £499, which was actually the original launch price, but is down £50 from the post-Brexit uptick. In the States, it'll go for US$499, which is a larger $100 dip.

As for the Touch controllers, the pair will run you £99, which is down sharply from the £189 launch price we saw only back in December. Likewise, the controllers are down to US$99, another $100 discount.

The Touch controllers, while impressive and essential to help the Rift match the capabilities of the competing HTC Vive, felt like a really pricey addition to an already-pricey device. But now with a total price of £598 (or US$598), leaping into Oculus' virtual tech feels a bit more approachable.