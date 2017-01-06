These headphones deliver entirely digital signals for fuzz-free wireless sound

Isn’t it all a bit of waste, given that they use Bluetooth?

Sure, Bluetooth is often the enemy of a sweet-sounding signal - but these ‘phones play nice with wireless aptX HD codecs, among others, up to 24-bit/48kHz - while they’ll do up to 24-bit/96kHz via a USB connection. Both pairs are equipped with NFC, too.

But would I really be able to tell the difference?

Admittedly, yes, you’ll need to be a proper audio-lover to make the most of it. Moving to FLAC files would be a good place to start, not to mention a source that’ll deliver high-res codecs. If you’re equipped, though, these phones could be some of the best you’ve ever listened too.

You’ll pay for it, though: the ATH-DSR9BT model will set you back £500, while the single-core ATH-DSR7BT will hit shelves at £300.