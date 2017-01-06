Thanks LG - now I want all speakers to come with Levitation Stations

The floating speaker’s omnidirectional driver makes sure your music sounds the same as it rotates in place, and there’s a separate subwoofer in the base unit to add a healthy dose of low-end rumble into the mix.

You’ll be able to hook up two Bluetooth-enabled phones, tablets, laptops or other gadgets, and get ten hours of playback before the portable speaker runs out of battery.

There’s no wireless charging wizardry going on behind the scenes, but the floating speaker does have a second party trick for when it’s running low on juice. It gradually lowers itself down onto the Levitation Station to charge automatically, without interrupting your banging tunes.

LG has protected the portable speaker from the elements with IPx7 weather resistance, so you’ll be able to take it outside when you want to listen away from the floating magic that is the Levitation Station.