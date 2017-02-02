Tech’s biggest battles, top TV power-ups, Netflix tricks and more in the March issue of Stuff – out now!

Stuff’s March issue is out now – and you might need a hard hat on to read it.
No, we’ve not been testing pneumatic drills, we’ve spent the month examining the tech world’s biggest rivalries, the face-offs that get fanboys across the interweb frothing at the mouth: “No, Barbera, I can’t perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on you now, somebody on the internet thinks the iPhone is genuinely better than my Galaxy S7 and they must be educated.”
It’s not just phones we’ve pitted against each other either. There’s PlayStation vs Xbox, Mac vs PC, and, for the purists, Nikon vs Canon. Want to have your say? Let us know where your allegiance lies via our Facebook or Twitter accounts.
And this month’s competitive streak doesn’t end there. We’ve also got a collection of the finest board games known to man, plus a countdown of the top 25 indie games ever made. Because it doesn’t need to be a blockbuster to blow your mind.
We’ve also lined up a load of tricks to get the best out of your Netflix subscription, picked out our favourite smart home gadgets and explained how you can get even more out of your PlayStation VR headset.
Down in the testing labs we’ve taken a look at everything from Canon’s EOS M5 to Apple’s AirPods, with some soundbars, smart speakers and sports headphones in between. You can find out whether the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 is worth well over a grand, or whether the Asus Zenbook’s Macbook impression is convincing enough to make you part with your cash.
That’s not to mention the usual Hot Stuff, competitions and our famous Top Tens, which now come filled with more useful tips and tricks than ever before.
This month we’ve also got a special offer for Stuff readers. Sign up to Sky before the 7 Feb and you’ll get £100 for free. Just like that. Want to know more? Just follow this link.
Don’t forget, loads of this stuff can only be found by buying a copy of the mag, which you can pick up from both physical and digital newsstands right now.
Better still, why not subscribe and get the mag delivered straight to your door? Just click here to save yourself a trip to the shops.
Now you can also buy single issues of Stuff anywhere in the world, with free next-day delivery in the UK. Just click here to find out more.