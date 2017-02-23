The TankBot sees, grabs and runs

Hmm. Bright colours, cute face. Evil?

Look, if robots do an uprising it’ll only be because everyone kept accusing them of planning an uprising. All this one wants to do is upcycle you, or more likely your child, from a three-dimensional realspace meatsack to a metatronic code-spewing warlock.

Well, OK. I’m not doing anything else this weekend.

Good on you. TankBot is the latest in UBTech’s Jimu range, but we’re excited about it because while the other ‘bots were equally cute – one’s a penguin with a bowtie, for pity’s sake – their skillsets were limited to servo-based leggy wombling.

TankBot has treads, for scooting about at a decent clip, plus an infrared sensor that enables it to sense and grab things with its manically clutching arms. Scoot, see, grab and run – if that’s not an adequately fun scenario for learning to code, we’ll eat our PiHat.