Stuff CES 2017 Wearable Tech Awards winners announced

CES 2017 is the biggest technology show in the world. So, if you’re a gadget manufacturer, it can be make or break for your latest products.

There are televisions as big as your house, fridges that will restock themselves and what seems to be more drones than there are people in attendance.

But it’s wearable tech that’s taking over the show floor again this year, proving that gadgets you strap to your body are no mere fad - they’re here to stay.

Whether you want to get fitter, make yourself more beautiful, or just keep tabs on what it is you spend your days doing, there’s a piece of wearable tech that’ll help you do it. Heck, there are probably tens of devices that will help you do it - which is why we’re here to sort the wheat from the chaff.

Here’s our list of the best wearable tech of CES 2017 - the 10 wearable products you should keep an eye out for this year.