Strava's Apple Watch app lets you ride free without your iPhone

The Apple Watch has long been mocked by Garmins and Polars for not being a proper fitness tracker, but a new Strava update for the Watch Series 2 is here to boost its locker room cred.

Strava's WatchOS app has previously relied on your iPhone's GPS to track rides and runs. But now owners of the Series 2 can head out for the hills without WhatsApp bleeps ruining their peace, thanks to an update that lets Strava use the Series 2's built-in GPS instead.

That means full running and cycling tracking - including all the usual time, pace, distance, speed and heart rate stats - without needing to take your iPhone with you in the sideways rain. And just think of the PB potential without that 150g lump in your pocket.