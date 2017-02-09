SoundMagic’s long-awaited wireless E10BTs are here

Long-awaited by whom, exactly?

By the common man, by the woman in the street, by all the us that are too clumsy and/or forgetful to be allowed expensive headphones. Yeah, we have iPhone 7s, because it’s our right to put ourselves in direct debit debt, but that doesn’t mean we also have the means to drop a further £300 on fancy wireless headphones to suit the 7's lack of a headphone jack.

You can get Bluetooth headphones for sensible money.

Can, yes. Want? Nope. We didn’t spend weeks re-encoding all our CDs into Lossless just to play them through any old ear-cruds. SoundMagic are masters of the affordable earphone that sounds good, and so we’re noisily confident that the E10BT is going to be our sort-of-wire-free favs. And £69.99 is slap-bang in our impulse add-to-cart zone.